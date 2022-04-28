USD 2.50 Trillion Growth in Adventure Tourism Market | 31% of the growth to Originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Adventure Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.50 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.26 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Exodus Travels Ltd., Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group, Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd, Travelopia, and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Adventure Tourism Market Segment Highlights

Type

Domestic Adventure Tourism: The domestic adventure tourism segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The segment offers familiarity with the country's tourism policies, government rules, and risks associated with adventure sports, which will further accelerate the YoY growth rate of the segment.

International Adventure Tourism

Geographic

APAC: 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for adventure tourism in APAC. The significant increase in disposable income and the presence of numerous exotic destinations will facilitate the adventure tourism market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe:



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Adventure Tourism Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Exodus Travels Ltd., Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group, Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd, Travelopia, and TUI AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies are launching innovative products and services to ensure enhancing user experiences. Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC offers adventure tourism such as a safari in Africa and the Himalayas in India and Southeast Asia.

Adventure Tourism Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global adventure tourism market as a part of the global leisure facilities market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the adventure tourism market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Adventure Tourism Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist adventure tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the adventure tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the adventure tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adventure tourism market vendors

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Source

6.3 Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

11.4 Austin Adventures

11.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

11.6 G Adventures

11.7 Intrepid Group

11.8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

11.9 MT Sobek

11.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.

11.11 The Walt Disney Co.

11.12 TUI AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

