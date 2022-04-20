USD 2.64 billion growth for Single-Ply Membranes Market | 32% of the growth to originate from North America |17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period. The market potential growth difference is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion from 2021 to 2026.

