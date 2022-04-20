USD 2.64 billion growth for Single-Ply Membranes Market | 32% of the growth to originate from North America |17,000+ Technavio Reports

Apr 20, 2022, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period. The market potential growth difference is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Single-Ply Membranes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.58%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.64 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.31
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
|
Axter Ltd., Bailey UK, Baker Roofing Co., BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Duro Last Inc., Eagle Waterproofing Ltd., Fatra UK Ltd., Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, Flex Membrane International Corp., GAF Materials LLC, Godfrey Roofing Inc., IKO Plc, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Owens Corning, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Carney Roofing Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Prominent Market Dynamics
- Rising demand for eco-friendly roofing is one of the key single-ply membranes market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Single-ply roof membranes can be recycled when they are discarded, which is critical for reducing building waste. In addition, single-ply membranes can also be conveniently converted or modified to suit the green roof infrastructure, which is an increasingly common way to minimize household carbon emissions.
- The lack of skilled laborers is one of the key factors expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period. The scarcity of skilled labor drives up the cost and lowers the quality of single-ply membrane installation work. Thus, due to a shortage of skilled labor in the construction sites, the market for single-ply membranes is anticipated to face huge difficulties during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
- The single-ply membranes market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Axter Ltd., Bailey UK, Baker Roofing Co., BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd., Carlisle Companies Inc., Duro Last Inc., Eagle Waterproofing Ltd., Fatra UK Ltd., Firestone Building Products Co. LLC, Flex Membrane International Corp., GAF Materials LLC, Godfrey Roofing Inc., IKO Plc, Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Owens Corning, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Carney Roofing Co.
- The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- By Type, the market is classified into thermoplastic membrane and thermoset membrane. The thermoplastic membrane segment is expected to grow with the increase in the demand for thermoplastic polyolefin, which, in turn, will drive the market for single-ply membranes in the forecast years.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for single-ply membranes in North America. The availability of a wide range of services offered by major players and increasing demand from end-users, such as industrial, commercial, and residential applications will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Thermoplastic membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Thermoplastic membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Thermoplastic membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Thermoplastic membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Thermoplastic membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Thermoset membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Thermoset membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Thermoset membrane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Thermoset membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Thermoset membrane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: BMI Group Holdings UK Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Carlisle Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 96: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Duro Last Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Duro Last Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Duro Last Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Duro Last Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Firestone Building Products Co. LLC
- Exhibit 103: Firestone Building Products Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Firestone Building Products Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Firestone Building Products Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 GAF Materials LLC
- Exhibit 106: GAF Materials LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 107: GAF Materials LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: GAF Materials LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Godfrey Roofing Inc.
- Exhibit 109: Godfrey Roofing Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Godfrey Roofing Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Godfrey Roofing Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Johns Manville
- Exhibit 112: Johns Manville - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Johns Manville - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Johns Manville - Key offerings
- 10.10 Kingspan Group Plc
- Exhibit 115: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Owens Corning
- Exhibit 120: Owens Corning - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Owens Corning - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Owens Corning - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Owens Corning - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Owens Corning - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 125: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
