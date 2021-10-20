USD 2.69 Bn growth in Gout Therapeutics Market 2021-2025 | 13.81% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio

Technavio analyzes the market by Drug class (NSAIDs, Urate-lowering agents, Corticosteroids, and Colchicine) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The increasing number of clinical trials for gout therapeutics is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the gout therapeutics market during the forecast period.

This study identifies technological advancements in medical imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the gout therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the gout therapeutics market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gout therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Gout Therapeutics Market Sizing

Gout Therapeutics Market Forecast

Gout Therapeutics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca Plc

Avion Pharmaceuticals LLC

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

JW Pharmaceutical Corp.

Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Gout Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Avion Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., JW Pharmaceutical Corp., Selecta Biosciences Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teijin Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

