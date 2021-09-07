USD 2.70 billion growth in External Hard Disk Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis| Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Factors such as multiple advantages of external hard disks, the growing popularity of external SSDs, and reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the emergence of cloud storage services may threaten the growth of the market.

External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

External Hard Disk Market is segmented as below:

Application

Personal Computers



Enterprise Applications

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The external hard disk market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the external hard disk market in the electronic components industry include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Quantum Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the external hard disk market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

External Hard Disk Market size

External Hard Disk Market trends

External Hard Disk Market industry analysis

External Hard Disk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist external hard disk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the external hard disk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the external hard disk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of external hard disk market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Personal computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Quantum Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

Sony Group Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Western Digital Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

