USD 2.74 Bn growth in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market | Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., and Alexander Mann Solutions emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Major Three Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Participants:

Accenture Plc: The company provides RPO solutions with analytical capabilities by utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.: The company offers human capital management and recruiting solutions the help organizations reduce the cost and complexity of work and acquire the right talent for their business.

Alexander Mann Solutions: The company provides recruitment solutions with analytical capabilities by utilizing advanced analytics and a variety of early career programs.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Recruitment process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT and Telecom



Manufacturing



BFSI



Healthcare



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for recruitment process outsourcing from the IT and telecom sector. The segment is driven by the emergence of just-in-time recruitment and the rising adoption of SMAC. In terms of geography, North America is expected to witness maximum growth over the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and RPA will be crucial in driving the growth of the recruitment process outsourcing market in APAC during the forecast period.

The recruitment process outsourcing market is driven by cost reduction by streamlining the hiring process. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of data analytics and artificial intelligence are expected to trigger the recruitment process outsourcing market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Get Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40423

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Corresponding Reports:

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market in APAC - Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) market in APAC is segmented by end-user (BFSI, manufacturing, energy, services, and others), geography (Australia, India, Japan, China, and Rest of APAC), and service (blended RPO and MCRPO).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Human Capital Management Solutions Market - Global human capital management solutions market is segmented by application (core HR, talent, and workforce) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -11.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Alexander Mann Solutions, AMN Healthcare Services Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Hudson Global Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Cooperative, and Randstad Sourceright EMEA BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio