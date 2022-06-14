USD 2.75 Billion growth expected in Global Application Platform Market| Growing Popularity of Cloud-Based services to boost market growth| Technavio

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist application platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the application platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the application platform market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

The application platform market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based services. In addition, increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web and rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem is expected to trigger the application platform market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the application platform market.

Major Five Application Platform Market Participants:

BMC Software Inc.: The company offers the BMC Helix Platform that Connects across domains for visibility, observability, and AI-driven actionability.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers the HyperFlex Application Platform that is developed as a cloud-native application.

GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.: The company offers a bigdata application platform that is centered around new database technologies from the emerging NoSQL world.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers IBM WebSphere Application Server a flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications.

Micro Focus International Plc: The company offers ALM/Quality Center for advanced data insights, enhanced end-user environment, officially supported full-function REST API, ease of administration.

Application Platform Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



APaaS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The on-premises segment's application platform market share will expand significantly. When opposed to the aPaaS deployment approach, the on-premises segment provides more protection. The data is stored on dedicated servers in this deployment architecture, which provides greater control and protection over the information.

Application Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 aPaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: aPaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: aPaaS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 43: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: BMC Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 51: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 54: GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 55: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 56: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 59: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 60: Micro Focus International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 62: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 66: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 69: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 71: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Salesforce.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 75: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 76: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 79: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

