USD 2.96 Billion Growth in Thick Film Resistor Market | APAC to Garner Fastest Growth | Technavio

Thick Film Resistor Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-performance electrical and electronic products, surging adoption of 4G/5G networks, and increasing demand for advanced features in commercial vehicles. However, disruption in demand and supply of thick film resistors, heavy investments in Research and Development, and lack of profit margins due to the reducing prices are a few of the factors likely to impede the market growth.

Thick Film Resistor Market: Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is segmented into industrial and consumer. In 2020, the industrial application segment held the largest thick film resistor market share. The segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the surging use of thick film resistors, particularly, in the electronics and telecommunication industrial sector.

Thick Film Resistor Market: Segmentation by Geography

In terms of geography, APAC was the largest revenue-generating segment of thick film resistors market in 2020 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for thick film resistor market in APAC. The growth can be attributed to the growing electronics and semiconductor industry in the emerging economies of the region.

Thick Film Resistor Market: Few Major Vendors

Arrow Electronics Inc.

The company offers thick film resistor products such as RMCF0805JT1K00.

Japan Resistor Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The company offers thick film resistor products such as PCB Mounting Type. They offer fixed and variable resistors, Hybrid Integrated Circuits, and various sensors.

KOA Speer Electronics Inc.

The company offers range of products which include film resistors, current sensing resistors, wire wound resistors, and thermal sensors. Key product offerings from the company include Precision Thick Film, Surge Current Thick Film, and Wide Terminal Thick Film Resistors.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

The company offers thick film resistor products such as MHR0307SA105D20, MHR0307SA105D70, and MHR0307SA105F20.

Riedon Inc.

The company manufactures resistors such as power resistors, shunt resistors and has equivalents. The company offers thick film resistor products such as HTE15, HTE19, and HTE24.

Thick Film Resistor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arrow Electronics Inc., Japan Resistor Mfg. Co. Ltd., KOA Speer Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Riedon Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., TT Electronics Plc, Viking Tech Corp., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Yageo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

