USD 2 Billion growth expected in Fiber Optic Cables Market| With an Accelerating CAGR of 7% amid COVID-19 Spread| SpendEdge

Telecom operators are replacing copper wires with optical fiber cables to enable transmission of larger volumes of data. This is serving as one of the major spend growth drivers in the fiber optic cables market. Leading telecommunication providers are exploring their bandwidth to install 5G networks which is contributing to the demand growth in the fiber optic cables market.

Fiber Optic Cables Market in India: Key Price Trends

According to the fiber optic cables price trends, higher anti-dumping duties imposed by the governments in countries such as China , the US, France , Germany , and India will increase the price of exported fiber optic cables.

The steady increase in crude oil prices will drive the prices of raw materials such as optical fiber, PE, PVC, steel, and aluminum. This will propel fiber optic cables suppliers' manufacturing costs.

Corning Inc.

Prysmian Spa

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd.

HENGTONG GROUP Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Futong Communication Technology Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Telecom and Networking Market:

Network Infrastructure - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: This network infrastructure market intelligence report offers an analysis of the procurement best practices and helps buyers gain detailed insights into the category pricing strategies.

Network Outsourcing Services - Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report: The global network outsourcing services market is expected to witness category spend growth of over USD 3 billion between 2018-2023, with spend momentum accelerating at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.

Telecom Tower - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: A targeted strategic approach to telecom tower sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. Still, we see that buyers have a pre-dominantly transaction-based approach towards the category and miss out on cost-saving opportunities in the absence of actionable intelligence on telecom tower procurement market.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

