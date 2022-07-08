USD 20.4 Bn Growth in Household Appliances Market Size In Europe | Offline Distribution Segment Garners Highest Revenue | Technavio

Household Appliance Market in Europe: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, technology, CAPEX, and R and D to compete in the market.

The household appliances market in Europe forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors such as AB Electrolux offers household appliances such as cooling, laundry, and cooking appliances, that aim to shape better and more sustainable living around the world, under the brand name of Electrolux.

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Revenue-Generating Segment

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline distribution channel segment held the highest household appliances market share in 2021. The distribution channel comprises specialty stores, department stores, and mass merchandisers (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores). The increasing popularity of appliance specialty retail stores makes this segment the highest revenue generator among all types of retail formats in the household appliances market in Europe . These shops offer a range of brands and product portfolios.

Online

Product

Major Household Appliances: The major household appliances segment was the major contributor to the household appliances market in Europe. These appliances witnessed the highest sales in Western Europe owing to the high disposable income and high urbanization. These factors not only made consumers aware of the products but also enabled them to purchase premium products without overlooking the quality of the products.

Small Household Appliances

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliances market in Europe, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliances market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Household Appliances Market in Europe 2022-2026: FAQs

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026?

Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliances market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household appliances market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household appliances market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliances market in Europe

Household Appliances Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 20.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.22 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Arcelik A.S., DeLonghi Spa, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Gorenje Group, Groupe SEB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smeg Spa, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Major household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Major household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Small household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Small household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 77: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 78: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 79: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 80: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 81: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 82: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 83: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 84: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 85: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

11.4 Arcelik A.S.

Exhibit 87: Arcelik A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Arcelik A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Arcelik A.S. - Key offerings

11.5 DeLonghi Spa

Exhibit 90: DeLonghi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 91: DeLonghi Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 92: DeLonghi Spa - Key news



Exhibit 93: DeLonghi Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: DeLonghi Spa - Segment focus

11.6 Gorenje Group

Exhibit 95: Gorenje Group - Overview



Exhibit 96: Gorenje Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Gorenje Group - Key offerings

11.7 Groupe SEB

Exhibit 98: Groupe SEB - Overview



Exhibit 99: Groupe SEB - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Groupe SEB - Key news



Exhibit 101: Groupe SEB - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Groupe SEB - Segment focus

11.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 110: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 112: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 122: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

