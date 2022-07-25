USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and insights on other key market dynamics, View PDF Sample .

Segmentation Highlights

The building automation software market report is segmented by Product (BMS software and standalone building automation software), End User (commercial, industrial, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the region. The regional growth is attributed to the increasing number of modern building facilities in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The building automation software market share growth by the BMS software segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is likely to experience an increase in its market share during the forecast period due to the increase in retrofitting activities in the above-developed regions. In terms of End-user, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The consumption of energy in commercial buildings is rising due to the use of high energy-consuming systems, such as HVAC, lighting, elevators, and security systems. At present, commercial buildings account for 50% of the total energy consumption in the US alone.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Advantech Co. Ltd.: The company offers building automation software solutions such as webAccess HMI/SCADA software. This helps intelligent buildings to enhance energy efficiency and cost saving.

The company offers building automation software solutions such as webAccess HMI/SCADA software. This helps intelligent buildings to enhance energy efficiency and cost saving.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company provides building automation technology, controls, and equipment to integrate HVAC, communications, and security systems at the infrastructure level.

: The company provides building automation technology, controls, and equipment to integrate HVAC, communications, and security systems at the infrastructure level.

Crestron Electronics Inc.: The company provides building automation technology such as AirMedia touchless presentation system.

The company provides building automation technology such as AirMedia touchless presentation system.

General Electric Co.: The company offers Intelligent Platforms to monitor, understand, and control their operations

The company offers Intelligent Platforms to monitor, understand, and control their operations

Hitachi Ltd.: The company caters to the building automation software market with virtual infrastructure and cloud and converged and hyper-converged compute systems.

: The company caters to the building automation software market with virtual infrastructure and cloud and converged and hyper-converged compute systems.

Honeywell International Inc.



Johnson Controls International Plc



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



Schneider Electric SE



Siemens AG

Building Automation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 20.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

