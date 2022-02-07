USD 20.57 Bn growth in Telecom Market in the Middle East | Technology Enhancement to Boost Growth | Technavio

Telecom Market in Middle East: Growth Drivers

The report identifies technology enhancement as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Technological advances in the telecom industry are helping businesses to reevaluate and reorganize their operations to compete in the market. For example, telecom companies are leveraging digital media channels to boost customer satisfaction and revenue. The adoption of the latest technologies is also enabling telecom service providers to track clients' requirements and provide better services. Such developments are crucial in driving the growth of the market.

In addition, increase in global mobile data traffic and bandwidth requirements and growing investments in smart city projects will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, compatibility issues, rise in network attacks and online security threats, and data privacy and security concerns will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Telecom Market in Middle East: Segmentation Analysis

The Telecom Market in Middle East is segmented by transmission (wireless transmission and wireline transmission) and geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of Middle East).

By transmission, the wireless transmission segment is expected to create significant revenue in the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for faster and more dependable communication technologies is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increasing deployment of 4G services and rising investments in 5G technologies will further fuel the growth of the segment.

This report also presents a detailed picture of the market growth across countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of Middle East by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Telecom Market in Middle East: Companies Mentioned

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a number of regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to stay competitive in the market. Technavio has identified Bahrain Telecommunications Co., Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., ETISALAT GROUP, Oman Telecommunications Co., Ooredoo Group, Orange SA, Saudi Telecom Co., VEON Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc, and Zain Group as key players based on their customer base, experience, product portfolio, geographical presence, R&D expenses, revenues, and volumes.

Bahrain Telecommunications Co.: The company offers telecom services such as fixed and wireless telecommunication services.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co.: The company offers telecom services such as fixed and mobile telephony, and broadband connectivity services.

ETISALAT GROUP: The company offers telecom services such as Business First Plus and Business Xtreme.

Oman Telecommunications Co.: The company offers telecom services such as Hayyak.

Ooredoo Group: The company offers telecom services such as landline, mobile, cable television, and Internet connection service.

Telecom Market in Middle East Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.80 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of Middle East Performing market contribution UAE at 39% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bahrain Telecommunications Co., Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co., ETISALAT GROUP, Oman Telecommunications Co., Ooredoo Group, Orange SA, Saudi Telecom Co., VEON Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc, and Zain Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

