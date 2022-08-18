USD 20.75 Bn growth in Post Production Market -- North America to occupy 35% market share

Most of the prominent vendors of the global micro-segmentation market include Amazon.com Inc., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., ErosSTX Global Corp., Framestore Ltd., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Pixel Digital Studios, Prime Focus Ltd., Red Chillies Entertainments, Sony Group Corp., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Streamland Media Inc., STUDIO GHIBLI Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Weta Digital Ltd.

The success of movies and TV shows due to the high use of animation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of technologies used in post-production might reduce the growth opportunities in the market. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. are among some of the major market participants.

The global post production market is segmented as below:

Technique

VFX



Audio Processing



2D-3D Conversion



Editing



Others

By technique, the market will observe significant growth in the VFX segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Being an early adopter of advanced technologies, North America will create immense growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The region is an attractive market for pre-production facilities and services. Factors such as the growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors are expected to support the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. In addition, the strong presence and the penetration of many key vendors is further contributing to the growth of the post production market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The post production market report covers the following areas:

Post Production Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist post production market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the post production market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the post production market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of post production market vendors

Related Reports:

Post Production Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.08 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, UK, US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc., ErosSTX Global Corp., Framestore Ltd., Lantern Entertainment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Pixel Digital Studios, Prime Focus Ltd., Red Chillies Entertainments, Sony Group Corp., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Streamland Media Inc., STUDIO GHIBLI Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Weta Digital Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

