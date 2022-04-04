USD 21.62 bn growth expected in Potash Market | Driven by growing demand for fertilizers | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fertilizers. The rapid growth in the global population has increased the demand for food, which has resulted in a significant rise in the number of agricultural activities worldwide. In addition, the shrinking availability of arable land due to rising urbanization and industrialization has compelled farmers to increase the use of fertilizers to enhance the yield per hectare. Thus, with the rising consumption of fertilizers, the demand for potash is expected to increase over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing global potash production capacity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Potash Market: Increasing global potash production capacity

The global demand for potash has been increasing steadily over the years. Globally, potash is produced in amounts exceeding 90 million tons per year, mostly for use in fertilizer. This growing demand potash manufacturers to increase their production capacities. For instance, Belaruskali, one of the major manufacturers of potash, is planning to increase its production capacity for potash fertilizers to 15.9 million tons by 2025. This trend among potash manufacturers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Potash Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the potash market by product (muriate of potash, sulfate of potash, potassium nitrate, and others), end-user (fertilizers, general industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The APAC region led the potash market in 2022, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for food led by expanding population. Also, the growth in the per capita income of consumers will be supporting the growth of the potash market in APAC over the forecast period. China and India are the major markets for potash in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Potash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrimin Ltd., Arab Potash Co., Compass Minerals International Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Evergrow, GFS Chemicals Inc., Haifa Group, HELM AG, Intrepid Potash Inc., Israel Chemicals Ltd., JSC Belaruskali, JSC Uralkali, K S AG, Kalium Lakes Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, The Mosaic Co., Vale SA, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

