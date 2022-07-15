USD 21.93 billion Growth in Tourism and Hotel Market Size in Indonesia due to Increasing Preference For Local And Authentic Experiences - Technavio

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Dynamics

Key Driver: The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences is one of the key drivers supporting the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. This will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period.

Key Challenge: The factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments is hindering the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. Tropical hurricanes, floods, and rising sea-water levels pose big problems to Indonesia by severely deteriorating tourism infrastructure, resources, and buildings. Also, rebuilding and maintaining infrastructure could be a highly time-consuming process, depending on the severity of the natural calamity. In contrast, any political unrest takes about 27 months to recover. These factors may impact the market's revenue growth, which is another challenge for the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Tourism and Hotel Market in are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Vendors such as Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung and others.

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Segmentation

Tourists

Domestic



International

Market Sizing

Chain Hotels



Independent Hotels

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tourism and hotel market in Indonesia report covers the following areas:

Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.09 Regional analysis Indonesia Performing market contribution Indonesia at 100% Key consumer countries Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants and leisure market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Services

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type of tourists

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Domestic

International

Exhibit 20: Type of tourists - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type of tourists

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type of tourists

5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type of tourists

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type of tourists

6. Market Segmentation by Hotel type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Chain hotels

Independent hotels

Exhibit 27: Hotel type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Hotel type

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Hotel type

6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chain hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Independent hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Hotel type

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Hotel type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing preference for local and authentic experiences

8.1.2 Growing affordability and rising disposable income

8.1.3 Growing number of foreign tourists

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Climate change and unexpected weather developments

8.2.2 Increased threat of terrorism

8.2.3 Inadequate infrastructure for travelers

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing Internet access and online testimonials

8.3.2 Self-check-ins to minimize waiting time

8.3.3 Digitalization in the hotel industry in Indonesia

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group

Exhibit 41: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Overview

Exhibit 42: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Product and service

Exhibit 43: Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group - Key offerings

10.4 Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak

Exhibit 44: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Overview

Exhibit 45: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak - Key offerings

10.5 Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport

Exhibit 47: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Overview

Exhibit 48: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport - Key offerings

10.6 Katamaran Hotel and Resort

Exhibit 50: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Overview

Exhibit 51: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Katamaran Hotel and Resort - Key offerings

10.7 Kempinski Hotels SA

Exhibit 53: Kempinski Hotels SA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Kempinski Hotels SA - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Kempinski Hotels SA - Key offerings

10.8 Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort

Exhibit 56: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Overview

Exhibit 57: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort - Key offerings

10.9 Pesona Alam Resort and Spa

Exhibit 59: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Overview

Exhibit 60: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Pesona Alam Resort and Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention

Exhibit 62: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Overview

Exhibit 63: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention - Key offerings

10.11 Puri Sari Beach Hotel

Exhibit 65: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Overview

Exhibit 66: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Puri Sari Beach Hotel - Key offerings

10.12 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Research Methodology

Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 75: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations

