USD 21.93 billion Growth in Tourism and Hotel Market Size in Indonesia due to Increasing Preference For Local And Authentic Experiences - Technavio

Jul 15, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.81%. Tourism is defined as the activities of people, which include traveling from one place to another. In Indonesia, the tourism and hotel industry is gaining prominence owing to the presence of harbors, beautiful countryside, fascinating culture, beaches, and so on, which attracts many foreign tourists. Technavio categorizes the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The domestic tourism segment dominates the market due to advantages such as the familiarity of such tourists with the country's tourism policies, rules, and language and culture.
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Dynamics
Key Driver: The increasing preference for local and authentic experiences is one of the key drivers supporting the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. These tourists prefer buying local products instead of souvenirs and undertaking adventure trips in public transport instead of taxis. Also, having dinner in a restaurant that uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including local, low-impact primary ingredients, such as meat, cheese, and honey. This new form of tourism is expected to become popular among tourists as they are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of tourism. This will fuel the market's growth in focus during the forecast period.
Key Challenge: The factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments is hindering the tourism and hotel market growth in Indonesia. Tropical hurricanes, floods, and rising sea-water levels pose big problems to Indonesia by severely deteriorating tourism infrastructure, resources, and buildings. Also, rebuilding and maintaining infrastructure could be a highly time-consuming process, depending on the severity of the natural calamity. In contrast, any political unrest takes about 27 months to recover. These factors may impact the market's revenue growth, which is another challenge for the tourism and hotel market in Indonesia during the forecast period.
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, government licensing, service portfolio, quality, brand, and safety measures to compete in the market.
- We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The tourism and hotel market in Indonesia forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Vendors such as Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group offers a wide range of hotels such as Aryaduta Menteng, Aryaduta Suite Semanggi, Aryaduta Bandung and others.
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Segmentation
- Tourists
- Domestic
- International
- Market Sizing
- Chain Hotels
- Independent Hotels
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tourism and hotel market in Indonesia report covers the following areas:
- Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia size
- Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia trends
- Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia industry analysis
Tourism and Hotel Market in Indonesia FAQs
- Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?
- What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?
- What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?
- Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
- Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?
|
Tourism And Hotel Market In Indonesia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 21.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.09
|
Regional analysis
|
Indonesia
|
Performing market contribution
|
Indonesia at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Indonesia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aryaduta Aryaduta Hotel Group, Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak, Grandmas Plus Hotel Airport, Katamaran Hotel and Resort, Kempinski Hotels SA, Le Eminence Hotel Convention and Resort, Pesona Alam Resort and Spa, Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa and Convention, Puri Sari Beach Hotel, and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
