USD 210.36 mn growth in Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China | Technavio

The minimally invasive surgery devices market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders and the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the shortage of experienced professionals may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China has been segmented into handheld instruments, inflation devices, and surgical scopes. The handheld instruments segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Handheld instruments include graspers, retractors or elevators, suturing instruments, and others. Such applications are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By type, the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China has been segmented into endoscopic surgery and robotic surgery. The endoscopic surgery segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Endoscopic surgeries involve the use of minimally invasive surgery devices.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., and Stryker Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as TriClip System.

The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as TriClip System. B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as Valve XS.

The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as Valve XS. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as EXALT Model D and SpyGlass DS Direct Visualization System.

Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist minimally invasive surgery devices market growth in China during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the minimally invasive surgery devices market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of minimally invasive surgery devices market vendors in China

Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 210.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.71 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market segment analysis

3.2 Market size 2021

3.3 Market definition

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Handheld instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Inflation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Surgical scopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Endoscopic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Robotic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders

8.1.2 Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide

8.1.3 Technological advancements

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of experienced professionals

8.2.2 Threat from alternative procedures

8.2.3 Uncertain regulatory framework

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Paradigm shift toward adoption of robotics in endoscopic surgeries

8.3.2 New product launches based on emerging technologies, collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions

8.3.3 Increasing geriatric population in China

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.6 Conmed Corp.

10.7 Integer Holdings Corp.

10.8 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.10 Medtronic Plc

10.11 Olympus Corp.

10.12 Stryker Corp.

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

