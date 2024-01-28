USD 22.33 million growth expected in Hydrolyzed Corn Protein Market between 2023 and 2028, Analysing Growth in the dry powder segment, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrolyzed corn protein market is to grow by USD 22.33 million from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The dry powder segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The dry powder segment includes diverse types catering to specific industry needs. Hydrolyzed corn protein concentrate, rich in amino acids and peptides, stands as a valuable nutritional source with applications in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Further processing isolates and purifies the protein for specialized food production. Hydrolyzed Corn Protein Powder Blends combine it with additives or other proteins, offering customizable solutions for specific functional or nutritional needs in products like infant formulas and clean-label items.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrolyzed Corn Protein Market 2024-2028

The rising demand for protein-based diets is one of the key factors driving growth. Hydrolyzed corn protein addresses consumers' increasing health consciousness and desire for protein-rich diets. Its versatility makes it suitable for various food products, from meat and dairy alternatives to soups and sauces. Particularly appealing to vegetarians and vegans, it serves as a plant-based protein option amid growing concerns for animal welfare, health, and the environment.

The increasing focus on the animal feed industry is a primary trend shaping the growth.

Management challenges faced by market players are one of the key factors hindering growth.

Companies Mentioned

AKOLA CHEMICALS Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

ATAMAN Kimya AS

Azelis SA

Ingredion Inc.

James Wild Herbs

Jeecon Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Jeevan Biotech

Kavya Pharma

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Roquette Freres SA

Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals

Tag Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.

Tate and Lyle PLC

Tereos Participations

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Xian Gaoyuan Bio Chem Co. Ltd.

Crescent Biotech

ATAMAN Kimya AS - The company deals in food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and industrial applications.

Azelis SA - The company offers Phytoqueratina used in hair masks, hair treatments, and hair serum.

Applications and Benefits across Industries

Hydrolyzed corn protein offers various benefits across industries like food, feed, cosmetics, and nutritional supplements. Produced through a hydrolysis process, it is a plant-based, gluten-free, and non-GMO protein source, aligning with clean label and functional food trends. It's used in sports nutrition, meat alternatives, and vegan products, providing allergen-free, bioavailable protein with flavor-enhancing and texturizing properties. Its applications range from food and beverage to pet food, reflecting its versatility.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

