USD 22.9 Billion Growth in Global Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market Size - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global substance (drug) abuse treatment market size was worth around USD 10.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 22.9 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.49% between 2022 and 2030.

Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: Overview

Substance abuse, which includes alcohol and other types of drugs, in medical terms is used while describing a certain pattern consisting of drug or substance consumption that is not beneficial to health and can cause distress or significant problems. The issues arising due to substance abuse can mean missing out on work or school days or using the products in dangerous situations like swimming or driving a car. It can lead to multiple types of problems which are not just restricted to health but other areas of quality life as well including problems with the family, finances, and colleagues. Substance (drug) abuse can also lead people into legal problems which can damage the entire life of the individuals consuming the substances in uncontrolled quantities.

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global substance (drug) abuse treatment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.49% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global substance (drug) abuse treatment size was valued at around USD 10.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.9 billion, by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The global substance (drug) abuse treatment market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing action against substance abuse by regulatory authorities

Based on type segmentation, alcohol addiction was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on distribution channel segmentation, hospital pharmacies was the leading channel in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Nicotine Addiction, Alcohol Addiction, and Drug Abuse Treatment), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Growing measures undertaken by law and order regulatory bodies to drive market growth.

The global substance (drug) abuse treatment market is projected to grow owing to the increasing actions and measures adopted by various international, regional, and domestic law & order regulatory bodies across the globe. Substance abuse is one of the primary concerns in the modern world where drugs and other substances have become easily accessible. Substance abuse not only impacts the personal lives of the individual involved but eventually, it can affect the entire society and its growth. Abuse of alcohol and drugs is a leading cause of social issues like child abuse, increase in crime rates, child neglect, hospitalizations, and rapidly reducing public healthcare funds. As per statistics submitted by the National Institute of Drug Abuse, more than 85% of the population in prison have ongoing substance abuse problems or were imprisoned for reasons related to drug abuse.

Global Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: Restraints

Understanding grass-root reasons for substance abuse to restrict market expansion.

Substance (drug) abuse cannot be easily classified into segments related to reasons or solutions. It is an extremely personal disorder and the cause for substance abuse may vary from one person to another. This aspect of substance abuse makes it difficult to issue a standard treatment plan since it is important to first understand the main reason why a person started depending on drugs to a scale where it has become an uncontrolled habit part of life. The substance abuse problem may begin on a small scale and there is no timeline for understanding how long it takes for the issue to become a stubborn issue.

Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: Opportunities

Growing use of technology to manage substance abuse cases to provide expansion opportunities.

Social media has a major role to play in shaping the future world. It has become an essential tool that can help create awareness against bad influences as well as keep track of people who may be involved in such a business. For instance, in 2017, the Drug Enforcement Agency used a fake Instagram account to nab a person selling illicit drugs in the USA. Such arrests can help law agencies to track the buyers of drugs and extend a helping hand to youngsters or adults who may be finding it difficult to come out of their substance addiction problems.

Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: Challenges

Negative connotation related to substance abuse to challenge market growth.

Substance abuse is a problem that people refrain from talking about either for personal issues or if a family member or friend is suffering from the problem. This is because, in many areas, substance abuse has negative connotations around it which makes people uncomfortable and leads to a set of affected populations living in denial. Changing the approach toward handling cases of substance abuse is a major challenge that the global market players face.

Global Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global substance (drug) abuse treatment market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global market divisions are nicotine addiction, alcohol addiction, and drug abuse treatment. The global market was dominated by the alcohol addiction segment in 2021 due to more people consuming uncontrolled amounts of alcoholic drinks as compared to nicotine and drug addiction. A large section of the population gets exposed to alcohol from a young age because these drinks are more easily available in the open market as opposed to hard drugs. The sale of alcohol is legal in most countries which adds to the growing list of people suffering from alcohol addiction. As per estimates, annually, over 12.9% of the US population suffers from alcohol abuse disorder.

Based on distribution channel, the global market divisions are drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. The global market was dominated by the hospital pharmacies segment in 2021 due to an increase in the number of prescription-based treatment plans and medicines as well as the growing availability of certified physicians and the guidance provided by them to treat substance abuse. More than 50% of the segmental revenue was generated by the hospital pharmacies in the last year since they were the preferred choice of medicinal drug distribution as they are more reliable.

List of Key Players in Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Noramco

Pfizer Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Allergan plc

BioCorRx Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for SUBSTANCE (DRUG) ABUSE TREATMENT Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the SUBSTANCE (DRUG) ABUSE TREATMENT Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the SUBSTANCE (DRUG) ABUSE TREATMENT Market Industry?

What segments does the SUBSTANCE (DRUG) ABUSE TREATMENT Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the SUBSTANCE (DRUG) ABUSE TREATMENT Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 22.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.49% 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Segments Covered By Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Noramco, Pfizer Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Allergan plc, BioCorRx Inc., and others.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest market growth.

The global substance (drug) abuse treatment market is anticipated to be dominated by North America during the forecast period due to the intensive measures of the regional governments of the USA and Canada against the substance abuse problem. A 2019 report submitted in the National Survey on Drug Use and Health mentioned that more than 85% of the surveyed people above the age of 18 years, in the USA, had consumed alcohol at some point in their life. Colombia, with its insular regions in the North American region, is the largest producer of cocaine in the world.

As estimated, more than 14,000 metric tons of coca leaves are produced in the country which accounts for over 80% of the global supply. It is also the largest supplier of harmful drugs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that around 107,622 cases of death induced by overdose were reported in 2021 in the US which is a jump of 15% from the number in 2020. Opioid overdose is considered a public health crisis in the country, with Baltimore city leading with the highest number of opioid addiction cases.

Global Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: By Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Nicotine Addiction

Alcohol Addiction

Drug Abuse Treatment

Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2023-2030)

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Substance (Drug) Abuse Treatment Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

