USD 228.43 Billion Growth in Lottery Market Size at a CAGR of 9.24%| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Lottery Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 11.11%

Key market segments: Type (Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries), Platform (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America and MEA)

, APAC, , and MEA) Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 36%

Lottery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 228.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Italy, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Lottery Market Trend

Adoption of Technologies by Lottery operators



The growing use of online platforms by consumers has provided various opportunities to vendors. With more people going online, lottery vendors need to shift from typical instant games by providing players greater social experience and interaction while playing in groups. The prominence of big data and the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will also change the prospects of the global lottery market. By leveraging technology in sales channels and other facets of the lottery business, vendors can increase their customer base as well as maintain a competitive edge.

Lottery Market Challenge

Stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions



A lottery is one of the forms of gambling, which is highly regulated across various countries. The industry is closely coupled with social responsibility, and hence, it is in the industry's nature to be heavily regulated. In many countries, the lottery is either run by government-owned entities, or the licenses are provided by the government to private entities for running a lottery business. Due to the high risk involved and great socio-economic impact, governments tend to regulate gambling and its different forms, which restricts the market entry of private players and affects market growth.

Key market vendors insights

The lottery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing new games with different price ranges to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Agento N.V.

Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Colorado Lottery

Florida Lottery

Gaming China

Georgia Lottery Corp.

Illinois State Lottery

International Game Technology plc

INTRALOT SA

Jumbo Interactive Ltd.

Lotto NZ

Maruhan Corp.

New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Scientific Games Corp.

STRATACACHE Inc.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

The California State Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Key Segment Analysis by Type

Terminal-based games

The terminal-based games type segment held the largest lottery market share in 2021. The segment held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of this segment is the growing popularity of casinos and anxiety among users to gain profits from lotteries. Moreover, the growing adoption of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is further expected to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Scratch-off games

Sports lotteries

Revenue-generating Regional Highlights

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Terminal-based games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Terminal-based games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Scratch-off games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Scratch-off games - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Sports lotteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Sports lotteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 110: China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Florida Lottery

Exhibit 113: Florida Lottery - Overview



Exhibit 114: Florida Lottery - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Florida Lottery - Key offerings

11.6 International Game Technology plc

Exhibit 116: International Game Technology plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: International Game Technology plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: International Game Technology plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: International Game Technology plc - Segment focus

11.7 INTRALOT SA

Exhibit 120: INTRALOT SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: INTRALOT SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: INTRALOT SA - Key news



Exhibit 123: INTRALOT SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: INTRALOT SA - Segment focus

11.8 Lotto NZ

Exhibit 125: Lotto NZ - Overview



Exhibit 126: Lotto NZ - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Lotto NZ - Key offerings

11.9 New York State Gaming Commission

Gaming Commission Exhibit 128: New York State Gaming Commission - Overview

Gaming Commission - Overview

Exhibit 129: New York State Gaming Commission - Product / Service

Gaming Commission - Product / Service

Exhibit 130: New York State Gaming Commission - Key offerings

11.10 Scientific Games Corp.

Exhibit 131: Scientific Games Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Scientific Games Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Scientific Games Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Scientific Games Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 The California State Lottery

Exhibit 135: The California State Lottery - Overview



Exhibit 136: The California State Lottery - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: The California State Lottery - Key offerings

11.12 The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Exhibit 138: The Hong Kong Jockey Club - Overview



Exhibit 139: The Hong Kong Jockey Club - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: The Hong Kong Jockey Club - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

