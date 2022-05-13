USD 228.43 Billion Growth in Lottery Market Size at a CAGR of 9.24%| 36% of the growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

May 13, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lottery market potential growth difference is expected to value USD 228.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. However, the report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.24% in the upcoming years. Factors such as the increasing penetration of online lottery and growing adoption of technologies by lottery operators are significantly driving the lottery market.
Our market analysis report on "Lottery Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.
Lottery Market Report Key Highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 11.11%
- Key market segments: Type (Terminal-based games, Scratch-off games, and Sports lotteries), Platform (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 36%
|
Lottery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 228.43 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Italy, France, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agento N.V., Berjaya Corp. Berhad, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Colorado Lottery, Florida Lottery, Gaming China, Georgia Lottery Corp., Illinois State Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Jumbo Interactive Ltd., Lotto NZ, Maruhan Corp., New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., STRATACACHE Inc., Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Lottery Market Trend
- Adoption of Technologies by Lottery operators
The growing use of online platforms by consumers has provided various opportunities to vendors. With more people going online, lottery vendors need to shift from typical instant games by providing players greater social experience and interaction while playing in groups. The prominence of big data and the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will also change the prospects of the global lottery market. By leveraging technology in sales channels and other facets of the lottery business, vendors can increase their customer base as well as maintain a competitive edge.
Lottery Market Challenge
- Stringent regulations on the lottery in various regions
A lottery is one of the forms of gambling, which is highly regulated across various countries. The industry is closely coupled with social responsibility, and hence, it is in the industry's nature to be heavily regulated. In many countries, the lottery is either run by government-owned entities, or the licenses are provided by the government to private entities for running a lottery business. Due to the high risk involved and great socio-economic impact, governments tend to regulate gambling and its different forms, which restricts the market entry of private players and affects market growth.
Key market vendors insights
The lottery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as introducing new games with different price ranges to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Agento N.V.
- Berjaya Corp. Berhad
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
- Colorado Lottery
- Florida Lottery
- Gaming China
- Georgia Lottery Corp.
- Illinois State Lottery
- International Game Technology plc
- INTRALOT SA
- Jumbo Interactive Ltd.
- Lotto NZ
- Maruhan Corp.
- New York State Gaming Commission
- Scientific Games Corp.
- STRATACACHE Inc.
- Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.
- The California State Lottery
- The Hong Kong Jockey Club
- Key Segment Analysis by Type
- Terminal-based games
The terminal-based games type segment held the largest lottery market share in 2021. The segment held the largest market share throughout the forecast period. One of the major reasons for the growth of this segment is the growing popularity of casinos and anxiety among users to gain profits from lotteries. Moreover, the growing adoption of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines among casinos is further expected to spur the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
- Scratch-off games
- Sports lotteries
Revenue-generating Regional Highlights
36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key region for lottery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The relaxation of government regulations and the increasing disposable income of the population will facilitate the lottery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
