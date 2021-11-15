USD 23 03 Bn growth in Medical Transcription Market | 3M Co., Acusis LLC, and CareCloud Inc. emerge as dominant vendors | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in the need for automated transcripts and rising chronic diseases and the aging population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increasing concerns for medical data privacy will challenge market growth.

The medical transcription market report is segmented by end-user (hospitals and physician groups and clinics) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan is the key market for medical transcription in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co.

Co. Acusis LLC

CareCloud Inc.

Excel Transcriptions Inc.

Global Medical Transcription LLC

Medical Transcription Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Acusis LLC, CareCloud Inc., Excel Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

