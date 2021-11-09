USD 23.03 Bn growth in Medical Transcription Market | Increase in Need for Automated Transcripts to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Acusis LLC, CareCloud Inc., Excel Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the need for automated transcripts and rising chronic diseases and aging population will offer immense growth opportunities, increase in concerns for medical data privacy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our medical transcription market report covers the following areas:

Medical Transcription Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Medical Transcription Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Physician Groups And Clinics

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

By end-user, the market observed maximum demand for medical transcription from the hospitals segment in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing investment in healthcare across the world. In terms of geography, APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. The region currently occupies 35% of the global market share and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period.

Medical Transcription Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the medical transcription market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies growth in healthcare IT spending as one of the prime reasons driving the medical transcription market growth during the next few years.

Medical Transcription Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Transcription Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Medical Transcription Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Medical Transcription Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical transcription market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical transcription market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical transcription market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical transcription market vendors

Medical Transcription Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Acusis LLC, CareCloud Inc., Excel Transcriptions Inc., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

