USD 23.34 Billion Growth In Internet Security Market Size | APAC to account for 35% Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Geography, which is the leading segment in the market?

APAC will hold the highest growth contribution during the projected period.

APAC will hold the highest growth contribution during the projected period. What are the major trends in the market?

The growing popularity of managed security service providers (MSSP) is a key internet security market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

The growing popularity of managed security service providers (MSSP) is a key internet security market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. At what YOY is the market projected to grow in 2022?

8.26% YOY growth is projected in 2022.

8.26% YOY growth is projected in 2022. What is the parent market?

Technavio categorizes the global internet security market as a part of the global systems software market within the global information technology (IT) software market.

Internet Security Market Vendor Landscape

The internet security market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as incorporating threat intelligence, analytics, profiling, and anomaly detection, as well as network activity monitoring features in their security solutions and services to compete in the market.

is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as incorporating threat intelligence, analytics, profiling, and anomaly detection, as well as network activity monitoring features in their security solutions and services to compete in the market. AO Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., NTT Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., SecureLink Inc., Sophos Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this internet security market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Vendors are launching innovative solutions to gain traction among the end-users. Kaspersky.com offers solutions such as antivirus, internet security, cloud-based security, and other security solutions to individual customers that can be used on single PC or mobile devices.

Internet Security Market Segment Highlights

Solution

Products: The product solution segment held the largest internet security market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to an increase in sales of hardware security components. The year-over-year (YoY) growth rate of hardware security components is expected to accelerate owing to the rapid adoption of hardware components providing integrated security, including firewall and intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), for ensuring the security of network infrastructures.

The product solution segment held the largest internet security market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to an increase in sales of hardware security components. The year-over-year (YoY) growth rate of hardware security components is expected to accelerate owing to the rapid adoption of hardware components providing integrated security, including firewall and intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), for ensuring the security of network infrastructures.

Services

Geography

APAC: 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for internet security in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased penetration of internet-enabled devices, growth in mobile data traffic, and availability of faster internet connections will facilitate the internet security market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for internet security in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Internet Security Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The internet security market report covers the following areas:

Internet Security Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the internet security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the internet security market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of internet security market vendors

Internet Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 23.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., NTT Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., SecureLink Inc., Sophos Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Solution

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

5.3 Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AO Kaspersky Lab

Exhibit 89: AO Kaspersky Lab - Overview



Exhibit 90: AO Kaspersky Lab - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AO Kaspersky Lab - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 92: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fortinet Inc.

Exhibit 97: Fortinet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fortinet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Fortinet Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 100: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 105: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NortonLifeLock Inc.

Exhibit 114: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: NortonLifeLock Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 117: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sophos Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Sophos Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sophos Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

