USD 23.61 Bn growth opportunity in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market -- Driven by increasing smartphone penetration

The vendors of the global mobile AI market are evaluated on the basis of their product offerings, investments in R&D, and the degree of superiority of their service offerings. The competition among vendors is moderate as they focus on maintaining their position in the market. The report identifies AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc. as major market participants.

Although the increasing smartphone penetration will offer immense growth opportunities, the inadequate availability of AI experts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented as below:

Application

Smartphone



Camera



Automotive



Robotics



Others

The market growth in the smartphone segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in smartphone replacement cycles and integration of advanced technologies by smartphone manufacturers are fostering the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as a key market, occupying 41% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles and the presence of a well-developed ecosystem of IoT devices are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market vendors

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 23.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AIStorm Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blaize, Cerebras Systems Inc, CrossCert, Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., SambaNova Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc, Think Force, and Xilinx Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

