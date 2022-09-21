USD 235.23 Mn Growth in Truffles Market, Black Truffles to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 235.23 million from 2020 to 2025. This growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffles Market 2021-2025

Growth in commercial truffle farming is a key trend supporting the growth of the truffles market.

The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period.

Fluctuating prices of truffles may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Scope

The truffles market report covers the following areas:

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Black Truffles



White Truffles



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The black truffles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for black truffles from restaurant chains across France, the UK, the US, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others. The demand for black truffles is among end-users such as Michelin star restaurants and manufacturers of premium packaged food products. Hence, vendors are expected to adopt advanced techniques to keep the nutrients, taste, and aroma intact in black truffles.

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The truffles market is fragmented, and the vendors are offering products in compliance with the required regulations to compete in the market. Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., Sabatino Italia Srl, The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl are some of the major market participants.

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Information in detail about the factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the truffles market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truffles market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Examination of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 235.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

