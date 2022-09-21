USD 235.23 Mn Growth in Truffles Market, Black Truffles to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segments - Technavio

Sep 21, 2022, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 235.23 million from 2020 to 2025. This growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
- What are the major trends in the market?
Growth in commercial truffle farming is a key trend supporting the growth of the truffles market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period.
- What are the key market challenges?
Fluctuating prices of truffles may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- How big is the APAC market?
35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The truffles market report covers the following areas:
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
- Product
- Black Truffles
- White Truffles
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The black truffles segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for black truffles from restaurant chains across France, the UK, the US, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others. The demand for black truffles is among end-users such as Michelin star restaurants and manufacturers of premium packaged food products. Hence, vendors are expected to adopt advanced techniques to keep the nutrients, taste, and aroma intact in black truffles.
The truffles market is fragmented, and the vendors are offering products in compliance with the required regulations to compete in the market. Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., Sabatino Italia Srl, The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl are some of the major market participants.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Information in detail about the factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the size of the truffles market and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the truffles market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Examination of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors
Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Research by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market share is expected to increase by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Raw Coffee Beans Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The raw coffee beans market share is expected to increase by 73.44 metric tonnes from 2021 to 2026.
|
Truffles Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 235.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Black truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: White truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
- Exhibit 45: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Key offerings
- 10.4 Arotz S.A.
- Exhibit 48: Arotz S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Arotz S.A. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Arotz S.A. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
- Exhibit 51: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.6 La Maison Plantin
- Exhibit 54: La Maison Plantin - Overview
- Exhibit 55: La Maison Plantin - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: La Maison Plantin - Key offerings
- 10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
- Exhibit 57: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Overview
- Exhibit 58: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Key offerings
- 10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl
- Exhibit 60: Sabatino Italia Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Sabatino Italia Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Sabatino Italia Srl - Key offerings
- 10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
- Exhibit 63: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Overview
- Exhibit 64: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Truffles Co.
- Exhibit 66: The Truffles Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: The Truffles Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: The Truffles Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.
- Exhibit 69: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl
- Exhibit 72: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 78: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/trufflesmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article