USD 239.83 mn growth in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market | Evolving Opportunities with ALung Technologies Inc & Eurosets Srl | 17000+ Technavio Reports

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America. US and Canada are the key markets for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines in the region. The rising number of new product launches will facilitate the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market growth in North America

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure and the growing number of transplant procedures will drive the growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market. However, high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ALung Technologies Inc., Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG, and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., and Terumo Corp.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

ALung Technologies Inc. - The company offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines that provide ultra low flow, venovenous extracorporeal carbon dioxide removal using a single, 15.5 French dual lumen catheter inserted percutaneously in the femoral or jugular vein and removes 25 to 50 percent of basal metabolic CO2 production at circuit blood flows of 350 to 550 mL per minute, under the brand name of Hemolung RAS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co - The company offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines that enable gas exchange and circulation, respectively, when standard treatment fails thus providing clinicians time to treat patients, under the brand name of Xenios.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Modality, the market is classified into Veno-venous and Veno-arterial. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines' market share growth by the Veno-venous segment has been significant.

has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 239.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALung Technologies Inc., Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

