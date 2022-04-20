USD 24.37 Bn growth opportunity in Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market | Driven by demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs | Technavio

The global energy efficient HVAC systems market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of well-established international and regional vendors. Many regional vendors of energy efficient HVAC systems are offering customized HVAC solutions at a lower price than many global HVAC system companies, which is increasing the competition in the market. The competitive environment in the global energy efficient HVAC systems market is expected to change significantly during the forecast period due to the ongoing strategic M and A activities, product innovations, and development of high-efficiency HVAC systems.

Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., LIXIL Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Climate Control Group Inc., Trane Technologies plc, and WaterFurnace International Inc. are some of the major market participants identified by Technavio.

Although the demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs will offer immense growth opportunities, the higher initial cost of energy efficient HVAC systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market is segmented as below:

Product

Air Conditioning



Heating



Ventilation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

By product, the air conditioning segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increased use of air conditioners in residential and commercial spaces is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the rapid growth in population, extreme climatic conditions, rising urbanization, and expansion in the middle-income population are driving the growth of the regional market. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for energy-efficient HVAC systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy efficient HVAC systems market report covers the following areas:

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy efficient HVAC systems market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the energy efficient HVAC Systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist energy efficient HVAC systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the energy efficient HVAC systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the energy efficient HVAC systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of energy efficient HVAC systems market vendors

Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., LIXIL Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Climate Control Group Inc., Trane Technologies plc, and WaterFurnace International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

