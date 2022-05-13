USD 24.92 Bn growth opportunity in Truck-as-a-Service Market | Digital transformation in the trucking industry to drive growth | Technavio

Download a Sample Report for highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and other important statistics.

The market is fragmented and is characterized by a significant number of established vendors. The competition level in the market is increasing with rise in technological innovations. Major vendors are focusing on the introduction of electric trucks to meet the needs of end-users, such as fleet operators. For instance, in January 2019, Daimler delivered the first all-electric Freightliner eM2. Such new innovations are likely to provide vendors with a competitive edge over their counterparts.

Although the digital transformation in the trucking industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the shortage of truck drivers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Truck-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global truck-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

Service

Digital Freight Brokerage



Telematics



Data Analytics



Truck Platooning

The digital freight brokerage segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to an increase in the use of smartphones and rising penetration of wireless connectivity and other digital platforms. In addition, the launch of several digital freight brokerage platforms to fulfill the increasing demands of end-users will contribute to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global truck-as-a-service market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors in the region. The increasing demand for truck rental services from both businesses and households is driving the growth of the regional market.

Truck-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truck-as-a-service market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the truck-as-a-service market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the truck-as-a-service market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Truck-as-a-Service Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist truck-as-a-service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truck-as-a-service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truck-as-a-service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truck-as-a-service market vendors

Truck-as-a-Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Fleet Advantage LLC, Fleet Complete, Ford Motor Co., Hino Motors Ltd., Microlise Group Plc, Tata Motors Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Digital freight brokerage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telematics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Data analytics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Truck platooning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Fleet Advantage LLC

Fleet Complete

Ford Motor Co.

Hino Motors Ltd.

Microlise Group Plc

Tata Motors Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

