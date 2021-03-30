USD 241.04 Million Growth in Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market During 2021-2025|9.52% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis of the cleanroom storage cabinet market.

Download FREE Sample Report

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising investments in the healthcare industry," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the cleanroom storage cabinet market size to reach USD 241.04 million during the period 2021-2025.

Cleanroom Storage Cabinet Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The cleanroom storage cabinet market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 9.52%.

Based on the end-user, the medical segment saw maximum growth in 2020. The medical segment includes various sub-segments such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, life sciences, and hospitals. The increase in the use of cleanrooms in the medical industry, globally, coupled with the industry's need for high-quality solutions worldwide, will drive the demand for cleanroom storage cabinets.

The growth of the market segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

47% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The booming semiconductor and electronics fabrication and medical industries will facilitate the cleanroom storage cabinet market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China , Japan , and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for cleanroom storage cabinets in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know about Report Detailed Analysis and Insights

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Cleanroom Disposable Market- The cleanroom disposable market is segmented by product (gloves and sleeves, coats and coveralls, facemasks, hoods, and beard covers, and overshoes and overboots), end-user (medical, semiconductor, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors.

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Hazardous Waste Management Market- The hazardous waste management market is segmented by application (industrial, medical, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors.

Download FREE Sample Report

Notes:

The cleanroom storage cabinet market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The cleanroom storage cabinet market is segmented by end-user (Medical, Semiconductor, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market shares.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bosio Metal Specialties Inc., Clean Air Products, Clean Room Depot Inc., Clean Rooms International Inc., Cleatech LLC, GMP Technical Solutions Pvt. Ltd., McLennan & Company Filing & Storage Systems Ltd., Palbam AC Ltd., and Terra Universal Inc.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cleanroom-storage-cabinet-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

