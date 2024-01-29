USD 245 million growth expected in Stevia Market between 2022 and 2027, Analysing Growth in The Beverage Sector - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stevia market is set to grow by USD 245 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. The beverage sector segment will be significant during the forecast period. Derived from the Stevia rebaudiana plant leaves, it is a natural sweetener and is gaining attention as a zero-calorie sugar substitute in beverages. Furthermore, the rising cases of obesity and diabetes are driving demand in the beverage industry. In addition, the preference for natural and organic products is driving interest in the use of the product in beverages. Here is an Exclusive report talking about scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stevia Market 2023-2027

The increasing demand for natural sweeteners amid rising health consciousness drives growth. With consumers seeking alternatives to artificial sweeteners due to health concerns, natural options like stevia, known for its lower glycemic index and derived from natural sources, are gaining popularity. Its widespread use in various products like baked goods and beverages reflects this trend, indicating continued growth fueled by health and wellness preferences.

"The increased demand for stevia from the nutraceutical industry is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, factors including the taste issues of stevia-based products challenge the growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market analysis includes Application, Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the increased demand for stevia from the nutraceutical industry, the changing consumer preferences, and the increasing online penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the industry by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report

The stevia market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Daepyung Co. Ltd.

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

HOWTIAN

Hunan Nutramax Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

MANUS BIO

Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Nutraceutical Corp.

S and W Seed Co.

Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd.

Sunwin Stevia International Inc.

SweeGen Inc.

Tate and Lyle Plc

The Real Stevia Co. AB

Van Wankum Ingredients BV

Wisdom Natural Brands

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Applications include

The industry is driven by the demand for natural sweeteners, particularly Stevia Extract, known for its zero-calorie properties and Steviol Glycosides. With a focus on health and wellness trends, it caters to the food and beverage industry, offering sugar substitutes suitable for dietary supplements and diabetes and weight management. Stevia cultivation, production, and regulatory approvals play vital roles in the growth, reflecting consumer preferences for clean-label products and sustainable practices in the global supply chain.

Related Reports:

The licorice extract market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 758.97 million.

The superfoods market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 64.8 billion.

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Application

7 Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio