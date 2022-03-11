USD 247.27 million growth in Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market | APAC to occupy 43% market share | Technavio

The increased implementation of automation in industrial facilities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are increasingly becoming aware of the need to integrate their systems and processes to prevent downtime and casualty, improve efficiency, and reduce product lead time. This is increasing investments in modernizing the industrial facilities and incorporating advanced technologies and processes. These factors are also increasing the adoption of industrial thermostatic valves to enhance fluid flow throughout the automation process, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing electric power generation in APAC and the increasing number of favorable government regulations will further propel the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices, declining profit margin due to unorganized vendors, and high dependency on the oil and gas industry will hamper the market growth.

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is segmented by oil and gas industry, water and wastewater treatment industry, power industry, and others.

The oil and gas industry will exhibit maximum demand for industrial thermostatic control valves during the forecast period.

The increasing repair and replacement activities in the oil and gas industry are driving the growth of the segment.

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 43% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

The rapid industrial development across countries like China , India , South Korea , Indonesia , and Taiwan has been crucial in driving the growth of the industrial thermostatic control valves market in APAC.

, , , , and has been crucial in driving the growth of the industrial thermostatic control valves market in APAC. Also, the modernization of plant facilities in APAC will be contributing to the growth of the regional market.

China , India , and Japan are the key markets for industrial thermostatic control valves in APAC.

, , and are the key markets for industrial thermostatic control valves in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Gain additional highlights on the growth contribution of other segments and regions in the market.

Request a Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

AMOT Controls Corp.

Armstrong International Inc.

Danfoss AS

Dwyer Instruments Inc.

Fluid Power Energy

Fushiman Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huegli Tech AG (LTD)

Metrex Valve Corp.

Relevant Solutions LLC

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 242.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMOT Controls Corp., Armstrong International Inc., Danfoss AS, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Fluid Power Energy, Fushiman Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huegli Tech AG (LTD), Metrex Valve Corp., and Relevant Solutions LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater treatment industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

