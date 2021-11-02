USD 25.77 Bn growth in Zero Trust Market | Rising Digitization to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing frequency of target-based cyber-attacks and increase in regulations for data protection and information security will offer immense growth opportunities. Market trends such as rising digitalization are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as budgetary constraints among small and emerging start-ups in developing countries may threaten the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Zero Trust Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Application

IT and Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Retail



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The zero trust market witnessed maximum growth in the on-premise deployment segment in 2020. Similarly, by application, the IT and telecom segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The US is the key market for zero trust in North America.

Get highlights on the top-performing segments, key countries, and major growth regions by Downloading Our Free Sample

Zero Trust Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the zero trust market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market..

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Zero Trust Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist zero trust market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the zero trust market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the zero trust market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero trust market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Commerce Cloud Market - Global commerce cloud market is segmented by component (platforms and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market - Global hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented by end-user (financial services, healthcare, education, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Zero Trust Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Palo Alto Networks Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio