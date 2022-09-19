USD 255.58 Mn growth opportunity in Femoral Stems Market -- North America to generate maximum revenue

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Femoral Stems Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. The high prevalence of orthopedic disorders and related risk factors are creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 255.58 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.265 during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Femoral Stems Market 2022-2026

Our femoral stems market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. Vendors in the market are engaged in M&As and collaborations with other vendors to develop innovative technologies and remain competitive. They are also focusing on differentiating their products and services based on device quality, the accuracy of results, and associated value-added services. Some of the key players identified in the market study include Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd., Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, B. Braun SE, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., BEZNOSKA Sro, Biotechni SAS, Corentec Co. Ltd., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., GROUP FH ORTHO, Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, IMECO SA, ImplanTec GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Lepine Group, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., PETER BREHM GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., X.NOV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of OA. The prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis, RA, and OA is increasing worldwide. For instance, in 2017, more than 30 million adults in the US had OA. Between 2011 and 2025, the prevalence of OA is expected to increase to 375.55 million cases globally. Besides, the rise in average life expectancy has resulted in an increase in the global geriatric population. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global femoral stems market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing number of hip replacement surgeries and advances in femoral stems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hip replacement surgeries and declining reimbursements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global femoral stems market is segmented as below:

Type

Cementless Femoral Stems



Cemented Femoral Stems

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



The Rest Of The World (ROW)

Femoral Stems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Femoral Stems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist femoral stems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the femoral stems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the femoral stems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of femoral stems market vendors

Femoral Stems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 255.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd., Altimed JSC, Amplitude SAS, B. Braun SE, Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., BEZNOSKA Sro, Biotechni SAS, Corentec Co. Ltd., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., GROUP FH ORTHO, Gruppo Bioimpianti Srl, IMECO SA, ImplanTec GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Lepine Group, Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., PETER BREHM GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., X.NOV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Cementless femoral stems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cementless femoral stems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cementless femoral stems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cementless femoral stems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cementless femoral stems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cemented femoral stems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cemented femoral stems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cemented femoral stems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cemented femoral stems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cemented femoral stems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Akcome Medical Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Amplitude SAS

Exhibit 88: Amplitude SAS - Overview



Exhibit 89: Amplitude SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Amplitude SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Amplitude SAS - Segment focus

10.5 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 94: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 95: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.6 Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Biotechni SAS

Exhibit 100: Biotechni SAS - Overview



Exhibit 101: Biotechni SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Biotechni SAS - Key offerings

10.8 Corentec Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Corentec Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Corentec Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Corentec Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 111: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 114: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 116: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 121: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

