USD 26.74 Mn growth in Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market 2021-2025 | Driven by Growing Demand for Nitrogen-based Fertilizers | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers to increase crop yield and technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of monitoring on counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The ammonium sulfate fertilizer market report is segmented by Application (Cash crops and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Singapore, and India are the key markets for ammonium sulfate fertilizers in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

BASF SE: The company offers ammonium sulfate fertilizer for crop production in alkaline soils.

Bayer AG: The company offers liquid spray grade ammonium sulfate fertilizer for use with Infinity and Tundra herbicides.

China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

China Tianchen Engineering Corp.

Domo Chemicals GmbH

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 26.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, France, Singapore, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., China Tianchen Engineering Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Group DF Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KuibyshevAzot Group, LANXESS AG, and OCI NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

