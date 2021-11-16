USD 260.88 Bn growth in Snack Market | Featuring Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., and Hormel Foods Corp. among others | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising health concerns along with changing lifestyles and diets and increasing replacement of meals with snacks and the expansion in the retail industry resulting in a huge number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the globe. However, supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19 will be hindering the market growth.

The immense growth in the disposable is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the consumers demands portability might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The snack market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the snack market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into bakery products, chocolate, savory snacks, frozen snacks, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

The market observed strong growth in the bakery products segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment is expected to be significant over the forecast period. By geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for snacks in APAC.

Related Reports:

Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market - Global packaged rice snacks market is segmented by product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Meat Snacks Market - Global meat snacks market is segmented by product (jerkies, meat sticks, meat steaks, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Snack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 260.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

