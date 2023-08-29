USD 267.8 million growth for Zero Friction Coatings Market between 2022 and 2027 | Increasing demand from end-user industries drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zero Friction Coatings Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The zero friction coatings market is estimated to grow by USD 267.8 million during 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market's growth is based on factors like rising demand in sectors like automobiles, healthcare, and energy, along with advancements in coating technology aimed at reducing maintenance costs. The report extensively covers market divisions by end-user industry, type of coatings, and geography. Notably, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to experience exceptional growth, driven by the need for enhanced efficiency and durability. Get highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics about the market. Download the sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero Friction Coatings Market 2023-2027

Zero Friction Coatings Market 2023 – 2027: Competitive Analysis

The zero friction coatings market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including 3M Co., AFT Fluorotec Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, ASV Multichemie Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Carl Bechem GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Endura Coatings, GMM Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, IKV Tribology Ltd., Master Bond Inc., Poeton Industries Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sandwell UK Ltd., The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., VITRACOAT, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd..

Zero Friction Coatings Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

The geographical analysis of the zero friction coatings market reveals distinctive trends and growth patterns across different regions. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to be a major contributor, projected to account for approximately 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the flourishing automotive and aerospace industries in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China, where zero friction coatings are in demand to enhance equipment longevity and performance. The region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred increased adoption of these coatings, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and packaging. Moreover, the APAC region's adoption of nanotechnology in coating manufacturing is expected to play a significant role in driving market expansion.

Zero Friction Coatings Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation by End-user, Type and Geography

By End-User

Automobile and transportation



Food and healthcare



Energy



General engineering,



Others

By Type

PTFE-based coatings



MOS2-based coatings

By Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

