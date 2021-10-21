USD 269.25 Mn growth in Laboratory Centrifuge Market 2021-2025 | North America to Occupy 33% Market Share | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies and the increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals. However, the high cost associated with maintenance and post-purchase service is hindering market growth.

Technological advances are expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the lack of availability in emerging countries will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

The laboratory centrifuge market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG.

Competitive Analysis

The laboratory centrifuge market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into benchtop centrifuges and floor standing centrifuges. The market witnessed maximum demand for benchtop centrifuges in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 269.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, Centurion Scientific Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and Eppendorf AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

