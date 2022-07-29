USD 27.14 billion Deviation in Ambient Lighting Market Growth - 36% Contribution from North America - Exclusive Technavio Report

Key Market Dynamics

Rapid urbanization and digitization to Drive Market Growth

The rapid population growth and urbanization have raised the demand for lighting.

The growth of the global ambient lighting market will be driven by strong demand for ambient lighting products from new construction activities, increased residential usage, and declining LED prices.

Rising consumer awareness of the cost-effectiveness and environment-friendly nature of LED lights has boosted their volume sales in both the residential and commercial sectors.

The adoption of LED A-type lights has led to the growth of residential illumination applications, which will drive market growth in the coming years.

Lack of Common Standards to Limit Growth

Manufacturers offer a variety of products that meet the requirements of many locations and countries.

Lighting system manufacturers are concentrating on the development of open protocol devices. US-based Zhaga Consortium is one of the pioneers of LED lighting standardization.

Owing to the lack of comprehensive coordination among suppliers of various parts and components, manufacturers of LED modules cannot profit from economies of scale, and designers and manufacturers of fixtures cannot develop their products efficiently.

The Lighting Industry Association (UK) has created an independent LED production verification program, which sets standards for LED products in the country.

The lack of standardization may limit the growth of the ambient lighting market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report PDF and Gain Access to Other Key Market Dynamics

Market Segment Insights

This report extensively covers ambient lighting market segmentation by product (lamps and luminaires, lighting controls, and surface-mounted lights) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By product: The lamps and luminaires held the largest ambient lighting market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the enhanced performance, higher accuracy and flexibility, and easy integration with existing lighting systems offered by the new-generation lamps and luminaires.

By geography: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ambient lighting in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The high disposable income and awareness of interior decoration among end-users and the presence of a number of key ambient lighting vendors that manufacture and sell lighting controls, surface-mounted lights, lamps, and luminaries will facilitate the ambient lighting market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for Segment-based Insights and Regional Contribution

Vendor Analysis

The ambient lighting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The ambient lighting market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

ams OSRAM AG

Bridgelux Inc.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

General Electric Co.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

Nirvana Light

NZXT Inc.

SCHOTT AG

SEAT SA

Sigma International Inc.

Signify NV

STANLEY ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Technical Consumer Products Inc.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

VAIS Technology

VIBIA LIGHTING Ltd.

Zumtobel Group AG

Download Sample Report and Find More about the Product Offerings Along with Strategic Moves of Contributing Vendors

Ambient Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams OSRAM AG, Bridgelux Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., General Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Nirvana Light, NZXT Inc., SCHOTT AG, SEAT SA, Sigma International Inc., Signify NV, STANLEY ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Technical Consumer Products Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., VAIS Technology, VIBIA LIGHTING Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Lamps and luminaries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lamps and luminaries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lamps and luminaries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lamps and luminaries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lamps and luminaries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Lighting controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Lighting controls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lighting controls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Surface mounted lights - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Surface mounted lights - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Surface mounted lights - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Surface mounted lights - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Surface mounted lights - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 93: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 ams OSRAM AG

Exhibit 98: ams OSRAM AG - Overview



Exhibit 99: ams OSRAM AG - Business segments



Exhibit 100: ams OSRAM AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ams OSRAM AG - Segment focus

10.5 Bridgelux Inc.

Exhibit 102: Bridgelux Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Bridgelux Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Bridgelux Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.

Exhibit 110: IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Sigma International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Sigma International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Sigma International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Sigma International Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Signify NV

Exhibit 116: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 119: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Signify NV - Segment focus

10.10 Technical Consumer Products Inc.

Exhibit 121: Technical Consumer Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Technical Consumer Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Technical Consumer Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Zumtobel Group AG

Exhibit 129: Zumtobel Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Zumtobel Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Zumtobel Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Zumtobel Group AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

