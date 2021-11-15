USD 27.18 Bn growth in Flower and Ornamental Plants Market | 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, and Bailey Nurseries Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes and growth in floriculture are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the dependence on climatic conditions will challenge market growth.

The flower and ornamental plants market report is segmented by Product (Cut flowers and Potten plants), End-user (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for flower and ornamental plants market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

Astra Fund Holland BV

Bailey Nurseries Inc.

Ball Horticultural Co.

Dutch Flower Group

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

