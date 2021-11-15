USD 27.18 Bn growth in Flower and Ornamental Plants Market | 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, and Bailey Nurseries Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the flower and ornamental plants market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 27.18 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Speak to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes and growth in floriculture are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the dependence on climatic conditions will challenge market growth.

The flower and ornamental plants market report is segmented by Product (Cut flowers and Potten plants), End-user (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).  APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for flower and ornamental plants market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • 1 800 Flowers.com Inc.
  • Astra Fund Holland BV
  • Bailey Nurseries Inc.
  • Ball Horticultural Co.
  • Dutch Flower Group
Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 27.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.38

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

