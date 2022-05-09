USD 27.19 Mn growth opportunity in Polymer Foam Market | APAC to occupy 46% of the global market share | Technavio

The global polymer foam market is fragmented is highly competitive with the existence of a large number of key players. Also, there are a sizeable number of small local and regional vendors with significant shares in the market. Vendors compete on the basis of factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Boyd Corp., FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Vita Holdings Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc are identified some of the major market participants. Growth in the bedding and furniture industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental hazards due to the manufacture and application of PU might hamper the market growth.

Polymer Foam Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global polymer foam market is segmented as below:

Application

Packaging



Building And Construction



Furniture And Bedding



Transportation



Others

The packaging segment holds the largest share of the market. The extensive use of polymer foams for packaging lightweight, fragile, and shock-sensitive products. Also, properties of polymer foams such as low weight, better surface protection, and thermal insulation are increasing their applications in the packaging industry.

Type

PU



PVC



Phenolic



Others

The market growth in the PU segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the construction and infrastructure industries and the thriving global automotive industry are driving the growth of the market in the PU segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC is the dominating region in the market, occupying 46% of the global market share. The rapid growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing demand for polymer foams from the construction industry in China and India is contributing to the growth of the market.

Polymer Foam Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polymer foam market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polymer foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polymer foam market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer foam market vendors

Polymer Foam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, BASF SE, Boyd Corp., FXI, Huntsman International LLC, LANXESS AG, Meenakshi Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., SABIC, The Dow Chemical Co., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Vita Holdings Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corp., and Zotefoams Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Furniture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Furniture and bedding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Furniture and bedding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 PU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on PU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on PU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on PU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on PU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 PS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on PS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on PS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on PS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on PS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 PVC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on PVC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on PVC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on PVC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on PVC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Phenolic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Phenolic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Phenolic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Phenolic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Phenolic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 116: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 127: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 130: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Arkema Group - Segment focus

11.4 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 132: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

11.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.6 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 141: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 144: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

11.7 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 146: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 147: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 148: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 149: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

11.8 RAG-Stiftung

Exhibit 150: RAG-Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 151: RAG-Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: RAG-Stiftung - Key offerings

11.9 Rogers Foam Corp.

Exhibit 153: Rogers Foam Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Rogers Foam Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Rogers Foam Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 156: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 159: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11.11 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 161: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 166: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

