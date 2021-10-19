USD 27.58 bn growth in Digital Shipment Market | Advent of New Technologies to Drive the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Digital shipping lines and Digital freight forwarders) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the digital shipment market during the forecast period. This digital shipment market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The digital shipment market covers the following areas:

Digital Shipment Market Sizing

Digital Shipment Market Forecast

Digital Shipment Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

CMA CGM Group

COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd.

Evergreen Group

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hyundai Merchant Marine ( Europe ) Ltd.

) Ltd. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Related Reports:

E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Digital Shipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., Evergreen Group, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio