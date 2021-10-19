USD 27.58 bn growth in Digital Shipment Market | Advent of New Technologies to Drive the Market Growth | Technavio

Oct 19, 2021, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital shipment market is set to grow by USD 27.58 billion at over 21.57% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. However, the market is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 21.57% during this period. The digital shipment market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain more insights on market environment and potential growth variance factors.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Digital shipping lines and Digital freight forwarders) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the digital shipment market during the forecast period. This digital shipment market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The digital shipment market covers the following areas:
Digital Shipment Market Sizing
Digital Shipment Market Forecast
Digital Shipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
- CMA CGM Group
- COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd.
- Evergreen Group
- Hapag-Lloyd AG
- Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd.
- MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA
- Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.
- Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
Related Reports:
E-Commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
|
Digital Shipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 21.57%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 27.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
29.77
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., Evergreen Group, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article