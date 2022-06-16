USD 27.6 Billion Growth in Diaper Market | Rapid Adoption of Baby Diapers in Developing Regions to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diaper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the diaper market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 27.6 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period.