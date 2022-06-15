USD 27.72 Billion Growth in Global Medical Marijuana Market| 57% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Marijuana Market size is expected to grow by USD 27.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The rising number of product launches is notably driving the medical marijuana market growth, although factors such as side effects associated with inappropriate use of medical marijuana may impede the market growth.
Medical Marijuana Market: Application Landscape
- Application
- Chronic Pain
- Nausea
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The chronic pain segment's medical marijuana market share will expand significantly. Medical marijuana is becoming more widely accepted as a viable alternative to standard pain relievers. Adults with chronic pain are on the rise in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. This feature, together with the rising popularity of medicinal marijuana, has the potential to increase the market's growth pace during the projection period.
Medical Marijuana Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will account for 46% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for medical marijuana are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Government initiatives, such as the decision to legalize the use of marijuana as a medicine for epilepsy, will aid the growth of the medical marijuana market in North America over the forecast period.
Medical Marijuana Market: Vendors
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cannabis Sativa Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- DEMECAN Holding GmbH
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Medical Marijuana Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical marijuana market report covers the following areas:
- Medical Marijuana Market Size
- Medical Marijuana Market Trends
- Medical Marijuana Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies an increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Medical Marijuana Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 27.72 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.08
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Chronic pain - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Nausea - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aphria Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Aphria Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Aphria Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Aphria Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Aphria Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- 10.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Canopy Growth Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Canopy Growth Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Canopy Growth Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Canopy Growth Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Cronos Group Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Cronos Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Cronos Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Cronos Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Cronos Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 DEMECAN Holding GmbH
- Exhibit 65: DEMECAN Holding GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 66: DEMECAN Holding GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: DEMECAN Holding GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Exhibit 68: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 69: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings
- 10.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Tilray Inc.
- Exhibit 74: Tilray Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Tilray Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Tilray Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Tilray Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 VIVO Cannabis Inc.
- Exhibit 78: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
