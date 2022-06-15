USD 27.72 Billion Growth in Global Medical Marijuana Market| 57% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

Medical Marijuana Market: Application Landscape

Application

Chronic Pain



Nausea



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The chronic pain segment's medical marijuana market share will expand significantly. Medical marijuana is becoming more widely accepted as a viable alternative to standard pain relievers. Adults with chronic pain are on the rise in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. This feature, together with the rising popularity of medicinal marijuana, has the potential to increase the market's growth pace during the projection period.

Medical Marijuana Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for medical marijuana are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Government initiatives, such as the decision to legalize the use of marijuana as a medicine for epilepsy, will aid the growth of the medical marijuana market in North America over the forecast period.

Medical Marijuana Market: Vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

DEMECAN Holding GmbH

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Medical Marijuana Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical marijuana market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies an increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Medical Marijuana Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Chronic pain - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Nausea - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aphria Inc.

Exhibit 45: Aphria Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Aphria Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Aphria Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Aphria Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

10.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Exhibit 53: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Cannabis Sativa Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Canopy Growth Corp.

Exhibit 57: Canopy Growth Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Canopy Growth Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Canopy Growth Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Cronos Group Inc.

Exhibit 61: Cronos Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Cronos Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Cronos Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Cronos Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 DEMECAN Holding GmbH

Exhibit 65: DEMECAN Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 66: DEMECAN Holding GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 67: DEMECAN Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 68: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings

10.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.

Exhibit 71: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Tilray Inc.

Exhibit 74: Tilray Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Tilray Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Tilray Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Tilray Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Exhibit 78: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: VIVO Cannabis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

