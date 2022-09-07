USD 281.93 Mn growth opportunity in Smart Carry-on Bags Market -- Driven by premiumization through product innovation

As per Technavio, the advent of e-commerce will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Smart Carry-on Bags Market: Advent of e-commerce

The market has been witnessing a steady growth in the sales of smart carry-on bags through online channels. The availability of a wide range of product options has allowed consumers to compare products offered by various brands and choose the right one. In addition, online portals provide convenience while placing orders as customers need not visit the physical stores, thereby saving time. Furthermore, many online retailers provide discounts and special offers on various occasions. All these factors are driving the sales of smart carry-on bags through e-commerce platforms. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Smart Carry-on Bags Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart carry-on bags market by technology (USB charging and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the smart carry-on bags market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as a rise in smartphone penetration, an increase in mobile subscriptions, and growing Internet penetration.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Smart Carry-on Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 281.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airwheel Holding Ltd., Andiamo Luggage, Arlo Skye Inc., Chester Travels, COWAROBOT, DELSEY, E CASE, FUGU Luggage Inc., Genius Brands LLC, Heys America Ltd., Horizn Studios GmbH, JRSK Inc., Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International S.A., The Carriall Co., The LVMH group, Travelers Club, Travelpro Products Inc., Victorinox AG, and Xindao BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 USB charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on USB charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on USB charging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on USB charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on USB charging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Andiamo Luggage

Exhibit 107: Andiamo Luggage - Overview



Exhibit 108: Andiamo Luggage - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Andiamo Luggage - Key offerings

11.4 Arlo Skye Inc.

Exhibit 110: Arlo Skye Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Arlo Skye Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Arlo Skye Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Chester Travels

Exhibit 113: Chester Travels - Overview



Exhibit 114: Chester Travels - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Chester Travels - Key offerings

11.6 DELSEY

Exhibit 116: DELSEY - Overview



Exhibit 117: DELSEY - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: DELSEY - Key offerings

11.7 FUGU Luggage Inc.

Exhibit 119: FUGU Luggage Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: FUGU Luggage Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: FUGU Luggage Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Genius Brands LLC

Exhibit 122: Genius Brands LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Genius Brands LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Genius Brands LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Heys America Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Heys America Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Heys America Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Heys America Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Horizn Studios GmbH

Exhibit 128: Horizn Studios GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Horizn Studios GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Horizn Studios GmbH - Key offerings

11.11 Kenneth Cole Productions Inc.

Exhibit 131: Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 The LVMH group

Exhibit 134: The LVMH group - Overview



Exhibit 135: The LVMH group - Business segments



Exhibit 136: The LVMH group - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The LVMH group - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

