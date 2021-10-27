USD 29.42 Bn growth in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market size | Shift toward Paperless Manufacturing Automation to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as continued demand for automation in industrial sectors and shift toward paperless manufacturing automation will drive the growth of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market during 2021-2025. However, high upfront initial investment and complex installation procedures might hamper the market growth.

The compliance with stringent government regulations is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the integration issues with control-based manufacturing execution systems (MES) might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into discrete industries and process industries. The market demand from discrete industries was significant in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

