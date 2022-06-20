USD 3.03 Billion Growth expected in Industrial Boilers Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

Jun 20, 2022, 05:55 ET
- Industrial Boilers Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.
- Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and General Electric Co. will emerge as Industrial Boilers suppliers by 2026.
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Boilers procurement category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% during 2022-2026. The prices are outlined to rise by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and General Electric Co. are a few of the key suppliers in the Industrial Boilers market.
The report discusses in detail each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market. Also, the report provides insights with respect to the category supply chain and the margins of various suppliers within the supply chain. These market analysis data will enable the buyers to make informed strategic sourcing decisions.
- The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Industrial Boilers Market
- Cost-plus pricing model
- Leasing pricing model
The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Industrial Boilers spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.
- Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.
- Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.
- How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?
- Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.
