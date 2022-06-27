USD 3.07 bn growth expected in CBD-infused Cosmetics Market | North America to offer high demand | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches as their key strategies to increase their market shares.

Innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization will create huge opportunities for market players. However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries might hamper the growth of vendors. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are among some of the major market participants.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global CBD-infused cosmetics market is segmented as below:

Product

Skincare



Make Up and Haircare



Fragrances



Others

The skincare segment will have the largest share of the market. Consumers across the world are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of skincare. In addition, increasing consumer spending on premium skincare products is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

About 45% of the market growth will originate in North America. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cronos Group Inc.

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Endoca BV

Green Light Acquisitions LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

LOreal SA

The CBD Skincare Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

