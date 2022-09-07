USD 3.09 Bn growth opportunity in Nitrile Medical Gloves Market -- North America to have largest share

Furthermore, major manufacturers of nitrile medical gloves are increasing their production capacities to cater to the rising demand for nitrile medical gloves globally, particularly during the ongoing pandemic. Vendors are engaged in product expansions and are heavily investing in research to develop allergy-free and biodegradable nitrile medical gloves. This is expected to increase the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

The rising concerns about hygiene and safety regarding HAIs, increasing number of surgeries, and increasing healthcare expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Disposable



Reusable

The disposable segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by growing healthcare infrastructure and facilities and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 30% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the implementation of stringent regulations to control cross-contamination in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the nitrile medical gloves market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas :

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nitrile medical gloves market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nitrile medical gloves market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nitrile medical gloves market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nitrile medical gloves market vendors

Related Reports:

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Adenna LLC, Adventa Berhad, Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., AMMEX Corp., Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, MCR Safety, Medline Industries Inc., Rubberex Corp. (M) Berhad, Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Superior Glove Works Ltd., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, and Unigloves UK Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Synthetic gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Synthetic gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Synthetic gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Synthetic gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Synthetic gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Natural rubber gloves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Natural rubber gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Natural rubber gloves - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 95: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Exhibit 100: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Hartalega Holdings Berhad - Key offerings

10.7 Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Exhibit 103: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 104: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd - Key offerings

10.8 Molnlycke Health Care AB

Exhibit 106: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Overview



Exhibit 107: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Key offerings

10.9 Owens and Minor Inc.

Exhibit 109: Owens and Minor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Owens and Minor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Owens and Minor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Owens and Minor Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Supermax Corporation Berhad.

Exhibit 113: Supermax Corporation Berhad. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Supermax Corporation Berhad. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Supermax Corporation Berhad. - Key offerings

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 116: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Exhibit 120: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 121: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Top Glove Corp. Bhd - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio