USD 3.18 Billion Growth in Sponge And Scouring Pads Market| Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Major Three Sponge And Scouring Pads Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a range of sponges such as Scotch-Brite General Purpose Scouring Sponges 74.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Armaly Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Commercial. The company offers a range of sponges such as Brillo Estracell Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge.

Corazzi Fibre Srl

Corazzi Fibre Srl operates its business through segments such as Household Cleaning, Professional Cleaning, and Industrial Manufacturing. The company offers a range of sponges such as SIMBA VERDELLA.

Sponge And Scouring Pads Market Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The sponge and scouring pads market is driven by the expansion of the e-commerce market. In addition, other factors such as rise in the use of home care and cleaning products by the middle-class population are expected to trigger the sponge and scouring pads market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The expansion of the e-commerce market is driving the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market. Technological advances, coupled with the increasing Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services. The growth of information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies has expanded the customer base, thus creating lucrative growth prospects for key market vendors.

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 3.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Armaly Brands Inc., Corazzi Fibre Srl, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Clorox Co., The Libman Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contest

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Corazzi Fibre Srl

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Newell Brands Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Clorox Co.

The Libman Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

