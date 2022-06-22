USD 3.18 Billion Growth in Sponge And Scouring Pads Market| Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Jun 22, 2022, 05:30 ET
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
3M Co., Armaly Brands Inc. and Corazzi Fibre Srl will emerge as major sponge and scouring pads market participants
NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sponge and Scouring Pads Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.18 billion, according to Technavio. North America will account for 36% of market growth. In North America, the US is the major market for sponges and scouring pads. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.
Another area with the significant market expansion in APAC. With an annual increase of more than 9.5 percent, APAC is acknowledged as one of the regions with the greatest growth in consumer spending on hotels and restaurants. Sponge and scouring pad demand has increased in the area as a result of the expansion of the foodservice industry's need for cleaning equipment and supplies.
Major Three Sponge And Scouring Pads Market Participants:
3M Co.
3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a range of sponges such as Scotch-Brite General Purpose Scouring Sponges 74.
Armaly Brands Inc.
Armaly Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Commercial. The company offers a range of sponges such as Brillo Estracell Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge.
Corazzi Fibre Srl
Corazzi Fibre Srl operates its business through segments such as Household Cleaning, Professional Cleaning, and Industrial Manufacturing. The company offers a range of sponges such as SIMBA VERDELLA.
Sponge And Scouring Pads Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
The sponge and scouring pads market is driven by the expansion of the e-commerce market. In addition, other factors such as rise in the use of home care and cleaning products by the middle-class population are expected to trigger the sponge and scouring pads market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The expansion of the e-commerce market is driving the growth of the sponge and scouring pads market. Technological advances, coupled with the increasing Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services. The growth of information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern technologies has expanded the customer base, thus creating lucrative growth prospects for key market vendors.
|
Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 3.18 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.09
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Armaly Brands Inc., Corazzi Fibre Srl, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Newell Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Clorox Co., The Libman Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contest
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Armaly Brands Inc.
- Corazzi Fibre Srl
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- The Clorox Co.
- The Libman Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
