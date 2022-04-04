USD 3.19 Bn growth in Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market | Driven by increasing adoption by aging population | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of multivitamin and mineral supplements by the growing aging population. The rising prevalence of diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's has increased the health consciousness about degenerative functioning among the aging population worldwide. Hence, to prevent the risk of such conditions, baby boomers are engaging in physical activities such as traveling and increasing the intake of multivitamin and mineral supplements. By 2030, nearly 17% of the global population is expected to be aged over 60 years. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global multivitamin and mineral supplements market.

Major Five Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Companies:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name HI-CAL.

Amway Corp.: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name Nutrilite.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name Ultralec.

BASF SE: The company offers dietary supplements with high-quality health ingredients. The products are based on solid scientific foundations and contribute to a longer, healthier, and more active life.

Bayer AG: The company offers multivitamin and mineral supplements under the brand name Redoxon.

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Companies: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the multivitamin and mineral supplements market by application (eye health supplements, bone and joint supplements, heart health supplements, and other supplements) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Eye health supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bone and joint supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

Heart health supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

Other supplements - size and forecast 2021-2026

By application, the eye health supplements segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration across the world. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will have the largest share of the market. The regional market is driven by the rising number of product launches, continuous product innovations, increasing disposable income of consumers, and the growing appeal of leading healthy lifestyles. The US is the key market for multivitamin and mineral supplements in North America. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Multivitamin and Mineral Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., Glanbia Plc, Innophos Holdings Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kappa Ingredients GmbH, New Chapter Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Pinnacle Health Nutrition Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd., The Bountiful Co., and ZeaVision LLC. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

