USD 3.36 Bn growth in Gaming Peripheral Market, Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, and Kingston Technology Co. Inc. emerge as key players | Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 22:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming Peripheral Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising popularity of e-sports and the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.
The gaming peripheral market report is segmented by Technology (Wired and Wireless), Type (Controllers, Headsets, Keyboards, Gaming mice, and Mousepads), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming peripherals in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Corsair Components Inc.
- GN Store Nord AS
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
|
Gaming Peripheral Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.77
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
