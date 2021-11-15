USD 3.42 Bn growth in Garden and Lawn Tools Market, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Emak Group, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to emerge as dominant players - Technavio

Nov 15, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden and Lawn Tools Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the garden and lawn tools market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.42 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing number of product launches and the presence of government initiatives that promote gardening are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising preference for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools will challenge market growth.
The garden and lawn tools market report is segmented by Product (Lawnmowers, Power tools, Hand tools, and Garden accessories), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for garden and lawn tools in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
- Emak Group
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Garden and Lawn Tools Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.17
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Emak Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and The Toro Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
