USD 3.42 Bn growth in Garden and Lawn Tools Market, ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Emak Group, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to emerge as dominant players - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of product launches and the presence of government initiatives that promote gardening are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising preference for pre-used and rented garden and lawn tools will challenge market growth.

The garden and lawn tools market report is segmented by Product (Lawnmowers, Power tools, Hand tools, and Garden accessories), End-user (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for garden and lawn tools in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Emak Group

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Garden and Lawn Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Emak Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita USA Inc., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and The Toro Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

